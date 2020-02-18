Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Swedish bakery said it believes it has set a new Guinness World Record by baking up a semla bun, a traditional Shrove Tuesday treat, weighing in at 661 pounds.

The Bake My Day bakery said it unsuccessfully attempted to cook a giant semla bun five times before its final attempt resulted in the 661-pound pastry Monday in Stockholm.

The semla bun contains 286 pounds of cream and 66 pounds of almond cream, the bakery said.

The bakery had several companies assist with measuring the semla bun and creating 3D models to submit to Guinness World Records for official recognition.

The giant bun went on display Tuesday at Stockholm's Sergels Torg. The bakery said it will be cut up into more suitable portions and distributed to hungry onlookers.