Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A zoo in Oklahoma said a red fox that escaped from its enclosure inside the facility was found in a neighboring enclosure.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden said the red fox, named Zinc, was found to not be in his habitat about 9:57 a.m. Monday.

Zoo staff declared a Code Yellow, meaning a non-dangerous animal was out of its habitat, and the Oklahoma Trails area of the zoo was temporarily closed to the public.

The Code Yellow was cleared at 12:32 p.m., when zoo staff found Zinc in a neighboring animal enclosure and safely returned him to his home.

It was unclear how the fox got out of the enclosure.