Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer rescued a dog that fell through the ice of a frozen pond with some assistance from a kayaker.

The Springfield Township Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing Officer Simms wading out into the frigid water to reach a dog that fell through the ice.

A kayaker assists with the rescue by nudging the dog in the right direction to reach Simms.

The department nicknamed the dog Lucky after the rescue and reunited the canine with its owners.