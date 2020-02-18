Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana said it took several hours and some assistance from community members on horseback to wrangle an escaped bull.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said the bull was first spotted wandering loose Sunday evening in the Evangeline Grove neighborhood of Lafayette.

Deputies enlisted the help of community members on horseback Monday morning to help chase the bull through open fields behind subdivisions.

The sheriff's office said it took the group several hours, but they were eventually able to wrangle the bull into a trailer.

The animal's owner got into contact with deputies and took custody of the bull. The owner said the bull escaped when a tree fell on a section of fence, damaging it enough to create an escape path.