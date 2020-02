Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A cyclist in Dubai captured video of a small bird that decided to join in on a bike ride and flew low next to a bicycle for nearly 2 miles.

The cyclist said the group of riders were at the Al Qudra Cycle Track in Dubai on Wednesday when the small bird flew over their heads.

The bird then circled back and flew low, keeping pace only feet away from the bicycles.

The filmer said the bird remained with the group for nearly 2 miles.