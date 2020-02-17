Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Russian farmer shared video of the rescue of four horses that fell through some ice into the frigid waters of a pond.

Farmer Sagitzyan Idiyatullin posted video to Instagram showing what happened when some horses from his family's farm fell through the ice of a frozen pond.

The video shows a group of men working to get the horses out of the water. Two of the horses are able to climb out with a little help from the men.

The final two horses were pulled out of the water using a piece of heavy construction equipment and a harness.

Idiyatullin wrote the rescue was part of "life in the woods."