A dog got loose while being loaded onto an Air New Zealand plane at Auckland Airport and ran loose on the tarmac before safely being recaptured. Photo by NBNB-NZ/Pixabay.com

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials at a New Zealand airport confirmed a dog ran loose on the tarmac before safely being recaptured by staff.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said the dog got loose at 7:17 p.m. Monday while being loaded onto an Air New Zealand domestic flight by airport employees, and went running into the apron area of the tarmac, where planes park.

The spokeswoman said the dog was recaptured in under 10 minutes and no flights were delayed.

The dog was not injured.

An Iowa airport encountered a similar problem earlier in February when three loose cows found their way onto the runway at Ames Municipal Airport. Police and animal control rounded up the animals and returned them to their owner.