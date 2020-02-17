Animal rescuers in Britain are investigating after a total 29 snakes were found abandoned in pillow cases in the same trash container on two separate days. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain are investigating after 16 snakes were found abandoned in pillow cases just days after 13 snakes were found in the same condition.

The RSPCA said 15 corn snakes were found in a pillow case abandoned in a trash container behind Farringdon Fire Station in England alongside a second pillow case containing a carpet python.

The discovery Saturday was just two days after 13 royal pythons were found inside two pillowcases in the same location. One of the royal pythons did not survive.

"It is really concerning to think that someone has had around 30 snakes or more which they have decided to abandon in this cruel and callous way," RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver said. "We were in the midst of Storm Dennis at the weekend when these snakes, who need heat and light in order to survive, were left outside in the cold with just a pillowcase to contain them."

"It would have been very stressful for the snakes to be in such close proximity to each other as well," she said.

Cleaver said the snakes have been placed with a specialist reptile care center.

"We are now renewing our appeal for information and are extremely keen that anyone with any information about this gets in touch with us," Cleaver said.