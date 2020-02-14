Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A contest-winning couple was treated to a very early Valentine's Day dinner in New York's Grand Central Terminal, which was cleared out for their romantic date.

Macy and Spencer Wise were chosen from 16,000 raffle entries to be served a meal from a Michelin-rated restaurant in the middle of the empty transportation hub from 2:30 a.m. Friday until 4:30 a.m.

The couple, who have been married for nearly two years, were serenaded during their meal by a pianist seated at a Steinway piano that was assembled in the terminal for the special event.

Grand Central officials said there was a good reason the contest-winning date was arranged in the middle of the night.

"Doing things such as moving trains, shutting platform access, building operations, it seems very simple, but there's a lot of moving pieces," Will Lewis, director of marketing for Grand Central Terminal, told WPIX-TV.