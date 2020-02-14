Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol said a trooper and a helpful witness were able to rescue a pair of dogs running loose on a busy stretch of Las Vegas highway.

The NHS said Trooper Willner responded to a report of loose dogs on Interstate 15, near the Washington Avenue exit, Thursday morning.

Willner arrived to find a witness who spotted the canines had managed to capture the huskies.

They were loaded into Willner's car and taken to the Las Vegas Animal Foundation while authorities search for their owner.