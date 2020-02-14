Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Police responded to a stretch of highway in California where a loose cow wandered into the roadway and caused traffic delays.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded about 10:15 a.m. to a report of a black cow grazing next to the southbound lanes of Highway 101, south of Orcutt.

The cow wandered into the roadway, blocking traffic, and then made its way to the center divider, where CHP officers used their vehicles to barricade the bovine.

Officers returned the cow to its home in a nearby fenced field.

A cow in Scotland caused transportation delays of a different kind in January when it wandered onto ScotRail tracks near Glasgow and blocked the path of a commuter train. The train was delayed for about an hour while authorities wrangled the cow.