Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An unlucky-in-love Kansas man is offering a $25,000 reward for setting him up on a date that leads to his having a girlfriend.

Jeff Gebhart, 47, of Prairie Village, said he came up with his unusual dating scheme after some failed attempts at online dating following his last break-up.

"I saw the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results, so I knew I couldn't go back to online dating," Gebhart told WDAF-TV.

Gebhart enlisted the help of some friends to create datejeffg.com, a website that attempts to use surveys with personality analytics to find him a compatible date.

People who suggest women for Gebhart to date on the website could win $25,000 if he ends up in a relationship with their suggested woman. Women who suggest themselves on the site are not eligible to win the money, but they will be considered for dates, he said.