Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A college sports day at an Indian school was interrupted by a dust devil that sprouted on the volleyball court.

Witnesses at St. Berchmans College in Kottayam captured video Tuesday when the volleyball game, part of the school's college sports day event, was interrupted by a whirlwind whipping sand up through the air.

Students are seen running for cover in the video as the dust devil sweeps across the area.

The witnesses said the dust devil dissipated after only a few seconds.