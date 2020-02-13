Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas fisherman said it took him about 30 minutes to reel in an alligator gar measuring 7 feet, 5 inches long and weighing in at a staggering 190 pounds.

Jack Pytel, 18, of Needville, said he was fishing for catfish in a creek near the Brazos River when he hooked something massive.

Pytel said after 30 minutes of struggling, he landed the big fish and discovered it was a gigantic alligator gar.

The fisherman said he usually releases his catches, but he gifted the big gar to a friend's father. He said it was the biggest fish he's ever caught.

The large gar fell short of the Texas state record, which was set in 1953 when a fisherman reeled in a 302-pound specimen.