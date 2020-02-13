Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Crews working on a pool installation in South Carolina uncovered what was initially thought to be a Civil War-era cannonball, but later turned out to be a wooden buoy.

The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Wednesday to a downtown property where a construction crew digging a hole for a pool installation uncovered what was initially thought to be Civil War ordinance.

A bomb squad was summoned to the scene and investigated the object, determining the suspected cannonball was actually just a buried wooden buoy.

Police said no roads were closed during the investigation.