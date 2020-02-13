Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A wedding album stolen from a Philadelphia couple's front steps turned up months later after being abandoned on a commuter train.

Gavin and Brittany Ellis said they ordered a customized photo album to commemorate their July 28, 2018, wedding, but when the package arrived it was stolen off the front stairs of their home.

"I called FedEx, they said we have to contact the Chinese shipping company, they have to contact the manufacturer and then file a police report. So, it was just back-and-forth for everybody. We just said, 'We're not getting anywhere with this,'" Brittany Ellis told WPVI-TV.

The couple eventually gave up and ordered a replacement album, but nine months after the theft Gavin Ellis was tagged in a tweet from the official customer service account of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

The tweet said an item of Ellis' property had been left on a train and ended up at the Frankford Transportation Center.

"I thought it was a phishing scam at first. They said we have a report of a lost item at a station that I've never been to before," Gavin Ellis said.

The tweet turned out to have been authored by Ashley Lee, a customer service agent who found the wedding album in an unmarked box that was left on a train and ended up in the lost and found at Frankford.

Lee said the album was labeled only with the couple's first names, but a close examination of the photos offered an invaluable clue.

"We found a photo of the party favors and the groom had his full name," Lee recalled.

The couple said it was especially interesting that the album showed up on a SEPTA train, since their wedding had a SEPTA theme.

"Our seating cards were all metro passes. The one for Gavin, because he's from Philadelphia, was a SEPTA Key," Brittany Ellis said. "So it's funny that SEPTA found it."