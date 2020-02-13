Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Utah police officer's body camera was recording when he ended up delivering a baby in the middle of rush hour traffic.

West Valley Police Officer Jeremy Dean said he was on patrol Tuesday on 3100 South, near Bangerter Highway, when a nearby truck stopped in the middle of morning rush hour traffic and a man came out of the vehicle to flag down Dean's patrol vehicle.

Dean said the man quickly informed him that his wife was in labor inside the vehicle and the baby would not wait until they arrived at the hospital.

Traffic came to a standstill while Dean donned a pair of gloves and helped the woman deliver her baby. The incident was recorded by Dean's body camera.

An ambulance arrived on the scene to take the mother and baby to the hospital, and Dean said he then took on the duty of directing traffic to get vehicles moving again.