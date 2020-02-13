Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Louisiana shared photos of a puppy rescue that involved a firefighter climbing into a canal to retrieve the canine.

Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 said crews responded to a report of a dog in a canal about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and they arrived to confirm the puppy was trapped in the water.

A ladder was lowered into the canal and Operator Kevin Ghivizzani climbed down to pluck the puppy out of the water.

"Since the puppy had no tags and no one claimed it, firefighters brought him back to the fire house until the animal shelter could pick him up," the fire company said. "The puppy was given V.I.P (Very Important Puppy) treatment at the station."

The puppy was taken to the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, where it will be available for adoption if it remains unclaimed.