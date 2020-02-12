Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Delaware said a baby seal believed to be only a few weeks old was rescued after being spotted stranded on a beach.

The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute said beachgoers contacted the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control when the baby seal was spotted stranded Saturday along the Indian River Inlet, near the Lifesaving Station south of Dewey Beach.

Suzanne Thurman, the MERR Institute's executive director, said the baby seal still had some Lanugo, the coat of baby fur indicating it was still nursing from its mother.

"This little female that we rescued had lost most of her Lanugo coat, but she still had it on her flippers," Thurman told Delaware Public Media. "So all of her flippers were showing that. So we were using those indicators to tell us she was probably three to four weeks of age."

Thurman said wounds on the baby seal's neck and body may have resulted from a bite from a predator.

The pup was taken to the marine animal rescue program at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, where officials said it will be treated and rehabilitated until it is healthy enough to return to the wild.