Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to the home of a resident who found an unusual intruder in their garage -- a 7-foot alligator.

The North Port Police Department said officers were called to a North Port home Tuesday when a resident found the large gator next to the driver's side door of the car parked in their garage.

Police were able to wrangle the gator out of the garage without any injuries or property damage.

The department said the alligator was released into a local canal.