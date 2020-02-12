A teacher in India said he rode his motorcycle 7 miles to the school where he works before discovering a venomous common krait snake inside his helmet. Photo by Davidvraju/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- An India man said he took a nearly 7-mile ride on his motorcycle before discovering a venomous snake inside his helmet.

KA Ranjith said he rode his motorcycle to St. Mary's High School in Kandanad, where he works as a teacher, and removed his helmet to discover a venomous snake known as a common krait was coiled up inside.

Ranjith went to a local hospital, where doctors determined he had not been bitten or otherwise injured by the snake.

Ranjith said he decided to destroy his helmet in a fire and replace it.