Chitetsu Watanabe of Niigata, Japan, was awarded the Guinness World Record for being the oldest living person (male) at 112 years old. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A resident at a Japanese nursing home was named the world's oldest living man at an age of 112 years, 344 days.

Chitetsu Watanabe of Niigata, Japan, was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate Tuesday naming him the oldest person living (male).

Guinness said Watanabe took the mantle following the death of Masazo Nonaka, who died Jan. 20, 2019, at the age of 112 years, 226 days.

Watanabe lived on a farm with his son, Tetsuo, until age 104, growing fruits and vegetables. He also cultivated 100 bonsai trees.

Chitetsu said the secret to his longevity is to "not get angry and keep a smile on your face."

The current oldest living person (female) is Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka, Japan, who is 117 years, 41 days old.

The oldest man on record was Jiroemon Kimura, who died in 2013 at age 116 years and 54 days. The oldest woman was Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at age 122 years and 164 days.