Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Tennessee said they used heavy equipment to dig a path to safety for a horse that fell into a sinkhole.

The Maury County Fire Department said crews responded alongside personnel from the Maury County Office of Emergency Management, Maury County Animal Control and the Spring Hill Fire Department when the horse was found in the sinkhole Tuesday on Forest Ridge Trail.

Rescuers said the sinkhole apparently had formed overnight, and the horse fell in during the night or early morning.

The responders enlisted the help of employees from Mid-TN Construction to use an excavator and skid steer to dig a path for the horse.

Once the pathway had been cleared, the horse was able to stand up and walk out of the hole, firefighters said.