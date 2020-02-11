Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Transit officials in San Francisco are warning residents about dangerous behavior after videos emerged online showing people hitching free rides on the outside of trains.

Videos filmed from both outside and inside a San Francisco Muni train emerged during the weekend showing a man standing on the hooks outside the train and taking a free ride.

Another recent video shows another man holding a skateboard while performing a similar train surfing stunt.

A representative for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, which oversees the Muni trains, said the behavior in the videos is dangerous and the agency is working on a public awareness campaign to prevent people from duplicating the stunts.

"You can't regulate stupidity but I think that just a little common sense impart on all of us can go a long way," the representative told KRON-TV.