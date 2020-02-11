A New Zealand man whose beard won a world championship said he will attempt to put more than 312 straws into his beard for a Guinness World Record. Photo by SchoonIngekaderd/Pixabay.com

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New Zealand man said he will put his prize-winning beard to the test by attempting a Guinness World Record for most straws in a beard.

Anatole Ivanow, who took the Natural Full beard prize at the World Beard Championships in 2019, said he will attempt to thread straws through his beard in a Feb. 23 world record attempt.

Ivanow will attempt to take the record from Joel Strasser, who managed to fit 312 straws in his beard in a 2018 attempt.

"I won first place at the World Beard and Moustache Championship and I was totally floored by that and then I just happened to sort of decide one day I wanted to see what else could be done here. Could I set a world record?" Ivanow told Newshub.

Ivanow said his first idea was to work in his archery hobby by attempting a record for most arrows in a beard, but he switched the idea to straws after discovering it was more difficult to create a new record than to break an existing record.

"I decided rather than trying to do a new one I'd just do an existing one because it's a bit of a process to make up a whole new category but if it's just an existing category it's just some existing paperwork and you wait a couple of months for the process so I figured yeah why not, I'll try that one," he said.