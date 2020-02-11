Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A British man's home security camera captured the moment lightning struck a passenger plane moments after it took off from a nearby airport.

Daniel Pereira, 31, shared home security camera video to Facebook showing lightning striking the Aer Lingus plane shortly after it took off from Birmingham Airport about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

"We see planes going over our house all the time, never seen anything like that before," Pereira told Birmingham Live.

An Aer Lingus spokeswoman confirmed the plane was struck by lightning, but did not suffer any damage and landed as scheduled in Dublin at 10:38 p.m.

A Birmingham Airport spokeswoman said planes are designed to avoid damage from lightning.

"Aircraft are built to withstand lightning and do frequently encounter lightning during flying," she said. "Aircraft are designed to withstand lightning strikes by using static wicks which allow the electricity to pass back into the air from the fuselage."