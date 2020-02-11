Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were called to a drug store to rescue a badger that fell through a ceiling panel and went into hiding inside the business.

The Northamptonshire Badger Group said personnel were summoned to the Superdrug store in Northampton, England, about 9 a.m. Monday to capture a badger that fell through the ceiling into the store.

Sally Jones, a member of the group who responded to the store with her team, said the badger landed behind a counter and ransacked a perfume display before finding a hiding place underneath a shelving unit.

"I've no idea how it got in there. It must have got into one of the vents or air ducts," Jones told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. "Badgers can walk for miles in search of food and this one must have gotten lost."

She said the badger was lured into a net and placed into a cage for transport to a veterinarian.

"We assessed the badger for injuries but she was in perfect health. The fall might have shocked her but thankfully badgers have thick skulls," Jones said. "She was very beautiful and calm. It's rare to see one in such good condition -- badgers are normally quite gnarled or missing an ear or something."

The badger was released Tuesday morning in a wooded area away from the town center.