Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado town captured a Guinness World Record by detonating a nearly 2,800-pound firework shell over a mountain.

The annual winter carnival in Steamboat Springs featured a special display Saturday night when a team from Steamboat Fireworks launched the massive shell, which measured 62 inches in diameter, from a 26-foot steel tube buried in Emerald Mountain, which overlooks the festival.

The firework detonated about a mile over the ground and captured the Guinness record for the world's largest firework.

A Guinness official was on hand to verify the firework was larger than the previous record holder, a 2,397-pound shell launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

Steamboat Springs previously attempted the record last year, but was disqualified when the shell detonated too early.