Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who has been collecting Indiana Jones memorabilia for more than 35 years had a custom home built to fit all of his items.

Michael T. Miller, 49, said his collection began with a collector's edition VHS of Raiders of the Lost Ark his parents bought him when he was 14 years old, and three decades later he had Werner Homes build him a custom house in Wilson, Sheboygan County, to fit his now-massive tribute to the film series and its star, actor Harrison Ford.

The house's Indiana Jones room features a 19-foot ceiling, special stud work for stability, custom-made curio cabinets and special environmental controls for temperature and humidity.

The room contains items such as posters, hats, media passes, cardboard cutouts, tote bags and an Indiana Jones pinball machine.

Miller said he doesn't keep any records for his collection, so the exact number of items and the worth of the total collection is unknown. But he said he has paid up to $5,000 for a single item.

The collector said he got an Indiana Jones tattoo on the back of his leg in 2012 to help inspire him during physical therapy after a knee surgery, and he got another tattoo in 2019 when he received surgery on the other knee.

A plaque inside Miller's home states the collection is dedicated to actor Harrison Ford. He said he does not plan to collect any items for future Indiana Jones films unless Ford remains involved.