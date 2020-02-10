A South Carolina man said his $100,000 lottery ticket spent some time in the trash when he mistakenly checked the numbers for the wrong drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he nearly missed out on a $100,000 lottery jackpot when he mistakenly threw his winning ticket in the trash.

The Newberry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for the Jan. 24 drawing at the BP gas station in Newberry and checked his numbers the day after the drawing.

The man said he tossed the ticket into the trash when it didn't match the drawing numbers he checked.

The player said he was sipping his coffee when he checked the lottery numbers again and noticed he had made a big mistake.

"I checked the results for the day before," he said.

The man fished his ticket out of the trash and checked the numbers for the correct drawing, discovering he had matched all five numbers: 9-15-25-27-30.

"I couldn't believe it," he recalled.

The man collected a $100,000 prize from lottery headquarters. He said he plans to give to charity and start a college fund for his grandchildren.