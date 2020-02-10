A hyena was recaptured about six hours after it escaped from a zoo in Nigeria. Photo by h_anatole0/Pixabay.com

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a Nigerian zoo said a male hyena was captured about six hours after it tunneled its way out of its enclosure.

Francis Abioye, general manager of the Imo State Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park in the Nekede Owerri West Council area, said the hyena escaped from the zoo in the early hours Monday by digging a hole under the barriers of its enclosure.

Abioye said the hyena then exited the zoo through a perimeter fence that was damaged by vandals last year.

The general manager said the hyena was captured about six hours after the escape. The animal did not appear to be injured and is not believed to have caused any incidents during its time on the loose.