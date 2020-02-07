A North Carolina man won a $250,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket seven years after he collected $200,000 from a different game. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who funded a beach trip with his $200,000 lottery jackpot seven years ago said he plans to do the same with the $250,000 he won this week.

Donald Hildebran of Connelly Springs told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped Tuesday at the Quality Mart in Morganton and bought two scratch-off lottery tickets.

He said he returned to the same store later that same day and bought two more tickets, the second of which was a $250,000 winning 20X The Cash game.

"I thought I'd made my five bucks back," Hildebran said. "But when I scanned the ticket it told me to go to lottery headquarters."

Hildebran previously won $200,000 in June 2013 from a $200,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket. He said he used some of his previous winnings to fund a trip to the beach, and is planning to do the same this time.

"I'm going fishing," he said. "I'm going to the beach."

He said this time he plans to drive to the beach in a new Ford Explorer.

"It's got more room," the winner said, "for what you'll need to take to the beach."