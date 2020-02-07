Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A horse that somehow ended up with barbed wire wrapped around its body was rescued after being found lying in a ditch.

The Muldrow Police Department said a local mail carrier spotted the horse in a ditch about 10 a.m. Thursday and alerted authorities.

A video shared by the department shows a large group of police officers helping the horse get back on its feet so the barbed wire could be removed.

The department said the equine, an 18-year-old horse named Mars M.C., was returned to its owners and is recovering.