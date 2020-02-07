Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A fox found its way into the British Parliament and wandered through the building, to the surprise of workers and lawmakers.

Members of Parliament and workers in the London building said the fox was spotted on four different floors of the building Thursday night, with several witnesses sharing photos and videos of the invading animal.

Police captured the fox on the fourth floor of the building and carried it outside in a box before releasing it.

Kerry McCarthy, a Member of Parliament from the Labor party, said she missed the fox's visit Thursday, but she later found the animal had left droppings outside her office door.

"I can't believe I missed all the drama and just found the poo," she tweeted.