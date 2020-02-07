Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Police and animal rescuers responded to an Iowa airport to wrangle a trio of escaped cows who made their way to the runway.

The Ames Animal Shelter said personnel responded with the Ames Police Department when a call came in Thursday about three escaped cows on the runway at Ames Municipal Airport.

The shelter said it "was probably one of our more truly Iowan calls for service."

The cows were wrangled with the help of police and the animals' owners, the shelter said.

"We're not sure if pigs fly, but we're pretty sure we established last night that cows do not," the shelter said.