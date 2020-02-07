Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers said a bystander helped them rescue a dog spotted struggling to escape from a canal.

Rescue group Venus Animal Haven said a witness stopped to help when he spotted them attempting to reach a dog stranded in a canal in Fresno.

A video shared by the rescuers shows the group fashioning some belts into a makeshift rope.

The man uses the belt rope to descend the canal wall and reach the stranded canine.

Venus Animal Haven said the dog is recovering from the ordeal while rescuers attempt to locate its owners.