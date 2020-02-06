A South Carolina man who won $15 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he spent the money on two more tickets that earned him $50 and $250,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man hit a three-ticket hot streak playing scratch-off lottery games that ended with a $250,000 jackpot.

The Florence man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a scratch-off ticket at Diya Food Mart in Lamar and decided to buy two more when the ticket turned out to be a $15 winner.

The first ticket purchased with his winnings gave him a $50 prize and the second capped off his winning streak with a $250,000 jackpot.

The man said he decided not to press his luck and didn't buy anymore tickets after the big winner.

"I feel great," the winner said. "It took the stress off."

The ticket that earned the man his big prize was a $10 Gold Rush scratch-off.