Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A construction crew in South Carolina made an unusual discovery while working on a property -- an artillery shell dating from the Civil War.

The Charleston Police Department said explosives teams from the department and Joint Base Charleston responded Wednesday morning when the construction crew made the discovery about 10a.m. Wednesday and suspected the object might be dangerous.

The teams secured the device and experts identified it as an unexploded artillery shell from the Civil War.

The object was turned over to the U.S. Air Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.