Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An Australian TV reporter filming a segment about snake safety ran into difficulty when the snake resting on her shoulder decided to attack her microphone.

Sarah Cawte was filming a segment for Nine News about snake safety and had a serpent on her shoulder for the shot when the reptile decided to strike the microphone in her hand.

The video shows the snake strike the microphone three times.

"My cameraman and this snake handler just stood there, and they thought it was hilarious," Cawte said. "But it calmed down and I ended up getting the shot that I needed for my package and then as soon as that was done, I said to the snake handler, 'Get it off me.'"