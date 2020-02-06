Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Australia shared video of the rescue of a wallaby found swimming in circles nearly 4 miles from shore.

The Queensland Police Service said a Water Police boat responded Wednesday to a call from a resident who spotted the marsupial swimming and monitored the animal for two hours, determining it was confused and unable to find the way back to shore.

Police shared video of officers plucking the wallaby, dubbed Dawny after swimmer Dawn Fraser, out of the water.

The officers gave the wallaby a lift to North Stradbroke Island, where the animal was released onto dry land.