A kangaroo was spotted wandering loose this week on a Florida road. Photo by andresabate/Pixabay.com

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An apparent escaped kangaroo was caught on camera in South Florida, and the origins of the Australian marsupial were unclear.

The Lifestyle Miami account on Instagram posted a short video Tuesday showing a loose kangaroo wandering in the Redland area, in south Miami-Dade County.

A woman's voice can be heard questioning in Spanish whether the animal escaped from somewhere nearby.

Local residents said on Facebook that photos of the kangaroo were posted by witnesses on the Nextdoor app Monday.

Carrol Lyn Parrish, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said there are no records of anyone who lives in the area being issued a permit to legally own a kangaroo.

A spokeswoman for Zoo Miami said the facility is not missing any kangaroos.

Some locals indicated on social media that the kangaroo had escaped from the Safari Edventure sanctuary, but the facility has not confirmed or denied the reports.