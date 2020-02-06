Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An Indiana bartender said she is still in shock after receiving a $2,020 tip from a man whose bill only amounted to $64.

Carey Likens said she was working as a bartender last week at the Holiday Inn in Columbus when a customer struck up a conversation.

Likens said she didn't discover until after the customer was on his way out of the bar that he tipped her $2,020 on his $64 bill.

"I kind of gasped," Likens told WXIN-TV. "I just never thought in a million years that I would get that in Columbus, Indiana, serving drinks at the Holiday Inn."

She said the man turned and smiled at her as he left the bar.

Likens said the money would be a big help, especially since she had been out sick for several days before that shift.

"It was my first day back, so it was a nice surprise," Likens said.

Holiday Inn General Manager Jessica Mettin said she was shocked when she saw the receipt the following day.

"Yes and I was like what? No way," Mettin said. "I couldn't believe it, but it's true."

Likens said the encounter served as a reminder of the good people in the world.

"There are good people out there. They're all over," Likens said. "They're walking among us, and you never know who's going to do a huge gesture for you. So pay it forward and make sure to just be a good person."