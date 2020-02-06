Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California said they ended up using a power saw to free a cat that ended up with its head stuck through the middle of a tire rim.

The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said a crew from Station 65 in Moreno Valley responded to a call from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to assist with a cat rescue.

The firefighters brought the whole tire, which the cat's head still stuck in the rim, to their station, where they used a power saw to carefully cut the rim around the feline.

The cat was taken to a local animal shelter, where it is expected to be put up for adoption.