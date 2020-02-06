Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who spotted a box on his front walkway when he returned from the store looked into the container and was shocked to discover two bear cubs inside.

Cornelius Williams of Camden said he had only been away from home for about 10 minutes when he returned to find the box on his front walkway last week.

"I see the box sitting right on my walkway -- right here close to my car -- and I looked inside and thought I saw Tasmanian devils," Williams told WTKR-TV.

A closer look revealed the animals in the box were two newborn bear cubs.

"If the mama bear would have seen me in the yard, I would have been a Happy Meal," Williams said.

Williams contacted the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

"A little strange; we just don't run up on this all the time," Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said. "Bears are not strangers to Camden County. We have a very large population, but why would someone leave them deliberately at someone's home?"

Williams said he is baffled as to why the bears were left on his property.

The cubs are being cared for by the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.