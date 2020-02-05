A South Carolina man won a $100,000 jackpot using the same lottery numbers he has been playing for 15 years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who has been playing the same lottery numbers for 15 years had his persistence pay off when he scored a $100,000 jackpot.

The Newberry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that the numbers he picked for the Jan. 25 Palmetto Cash 5 drawing at Dorrohs Grocery in Silverstreet were the same numbers he has been using for years.

The numbers, 3-11-19-27-35, represent family birthdays and other lucky digits, the man said.

The man's chosen numbers finally paid off for him when the ticket earned him a $100,000 jackpot.

The winner said he plans to stick with his lucky numbers.

"I've been playing those numbers this long, so I'm not going to stop now," he said.