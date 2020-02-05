Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A New York state family is trying to get Guinness World Records recognition for their dog's unusual trick -- fitting six tennis balls in his mouth at once.

Cheri and Rob Molloy of Canandaigua said their daughter, Erin, brought golden retriever Finley home when he was just a puppy and she was a senior in college.

Finley always had an affinity for tennis balls, and they noticed when he was about two years old that he would try to fit as many into his mouth as he could.

The dog, now 6 years old, has developed the skill to the point where he regular fits six balls in his mouth at one time.

Finley now has his own Instagram account with followers from all over the world.

Erin Molloy said she is now trying to get Finley recognized by Guinness World Records. The current record for a dog fitting tennis balls in its mouth stands at five, but she said the organization has strict requirements for video and witness statements that she is working on gathering.