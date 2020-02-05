Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A California library is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the whereabouts of two long-lost sections of a sculpture.

The Well of Scribes sculpture was installed in front of the Los Angeles Central Library in 1926, and went missing in 1969 when a parking lot was installed in its former home.

A piece of the sculpture turned up in 2019 in an Arizona antique store, but two sections of the sculpture remain missing.

The library said the pieces may have been melted down for their bronze, but the recovery of the piece in Arizona gave fresh hope that the other two might still be intact.

The library is partnering with Alta Magazine to offer the $10,000 reward for information about the current whereabouts of the lost pieces.