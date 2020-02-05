Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers said an unusually bright fireball that streaked across the night sky in England was a meteor.

The ball of light was caught on video by Derby, England, resident Gary Rodgers' doorbell camera about 11:35 p.m. Monday.

"I thought it was a firework at first, but I listened to the sound and you couldn't hear any noise," he told the Derby Telegraph.

The Royal Astronomical Society said the object appeared to be an unusually bright meteor. A spokesman said it was a "fairly rare and spectacular sight."