Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Mexico shared home security video of a dog that caused a house fire by knocking over an ironing board.

The Las Alamos County Fire Department shared video showing a 9-month-old puppy, Kahuna, putting his front paws on the ironing board inside a resident's home, causing the board and surrounding objects to fall onto a floor grate connected to the home's furnace.

The heat from the grate caused some items to melt and material traveled through the grate and entered the home's furnace, sparking the fire.

Kahuna and the family's other dog, Paige, escaped the home uninjured.

Firefighters were able to save the home by extinguishing the flames before they became too widespread.