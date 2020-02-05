Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Chinese acrobat broke his own Guinness World Record when he climbed 36 stairs while standing on his head.

Li Longlong, of Henan Province, managed to climb 36 stairs without touching the steps with anything but his head, beating his own previous record of 34 stairs.

Li formerly shared the record with Zhao Xiaolong, when they both accomplished the feat of 34 stairs on the CCTV Guinness World Records Special in 2012, but he is now the sole record holder.

He previously attempted to break the record on Italy's Lo Show dei Record, but the attempt was disqualified when he touched the stairs with a part of his body other than his head.